Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHR. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPHR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.