Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $65.50 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

