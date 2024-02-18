Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

DH stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

