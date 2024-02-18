Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

