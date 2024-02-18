Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

