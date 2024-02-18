SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.