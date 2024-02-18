SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

