SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.24

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 818649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
