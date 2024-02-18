Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

