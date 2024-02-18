State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,219 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $193.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.