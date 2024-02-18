Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $32,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

STLD stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

