STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.28.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

