Stifel Nicolaus Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $42.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

