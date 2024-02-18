Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mobileye Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 6,379 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $25.63 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -640.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.30.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

