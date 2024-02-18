Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 101,735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 58,665 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,383,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 213,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

