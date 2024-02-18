StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

