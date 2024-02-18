StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

