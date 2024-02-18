StockNews.com Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE AVA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

