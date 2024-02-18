StockNews.com Downgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Hold

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

CTAS stock opened at $614.66 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $626.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.