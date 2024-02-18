StockNews.com Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $728.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $749.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $700.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.36.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.