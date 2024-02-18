StockNews.com Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Sell

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Macerich Price Performance
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Macerich
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
