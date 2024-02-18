StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

