StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

