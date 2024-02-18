StockNews.com Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to “Buy”

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

BABA opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

