StockNews.com Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to “Hold”

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

MDWD opened at $13.07 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

