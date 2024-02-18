StockNews.com Upgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Buy

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

