Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMFG opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.