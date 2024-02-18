Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SMMT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.16.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

