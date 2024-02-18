Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.27 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

