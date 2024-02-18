Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Up 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.62. 6,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.85.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

