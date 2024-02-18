Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,620 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.