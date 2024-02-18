System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $440.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.43), with a volume of 56916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on System1 Group

System1 Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of £54.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.