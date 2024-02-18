System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $440.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.43), with a volume of 56916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.18).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
