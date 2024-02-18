Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.66. Taboola.com shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 350,037 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,172,608 shares in the company, valued at $38,433,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,229. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

