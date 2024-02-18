Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.
TLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLNE
Talen Energy Price Performance
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.