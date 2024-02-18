Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Tanger has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tanger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tanger by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 426,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

