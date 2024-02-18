Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $196,183,000 after purchasing an additional 305,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

