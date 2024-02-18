Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Tapestry worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $41,828,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tapestry by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,918,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.