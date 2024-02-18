Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $41.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TECK stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

