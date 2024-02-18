Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TDOC opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock worth $1,162,672. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

