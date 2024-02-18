Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -157.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -112.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 404,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

