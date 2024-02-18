Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Timothy Hoey Sells 4,681 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.32 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 109,966 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

