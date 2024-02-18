Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $179.40 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,500 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

