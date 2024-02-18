Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

