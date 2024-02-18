Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $122.07 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

