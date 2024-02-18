Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 20.5 %

NYSE AMN opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.