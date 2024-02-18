Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 333 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Trading Up 1.0 %

APA stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.