TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

