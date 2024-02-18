The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Boeing by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $7,141,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

