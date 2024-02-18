The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,448 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

