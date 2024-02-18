The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.
Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.08. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
